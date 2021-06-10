Cloud Co. Sued In Del. For $2.7M Arbitration Award Payment

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A Singapore-based cloud services company repeatedly sanctioned in Delaware for cutting off employee payment systems and squeezing companies to pay bogus, multimillion-dollar bills now faces a new Chancery Court suit to enforce a $2.7 million arbitration award filed by a third corporate victim. USCC Services LLC, a subsidiary of United States Cellular Corp., sued Synygy Pte Ltd. to confirm and enforce the final award, issued by the American Arbitration Association's International Dispute Resolution Center in April. Synygy, headed by Mark A. Stiffler, was said to have initiated the arbitration last year in an attempt to force USCC's payment of $31 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS