SEIU Says Ex-HR Manager Wasn't Fired Over Medical Leave

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Service Employees International Union has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to toss a former human resources manager's lawsuit alleging she was discriminated and retaliated against for taking medical leave, saying the employee did not show that her termination and leave were connected. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, SEIU said former human resources manager Tiffany Holodnak did not show the type of connection between medical leave she took and her 2019 firing that would support a retaliation claim under the Family and Medical Leave Act. "The only fact plaintiff cites to support a causal link between her leave...

