High Court Urged Not To Review Phillips 66 Single-Stock Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The overseers of Phillips 66's retirement plan urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review their victory in an ERISA case that claimed they invested workers' savings too heavily in Phillips' former parent company's stock, arguing in a document filed Thursday that the Fifth Circuit ruled correctly. The Investment Committee of the Phillips 66 Savings Plan used their opposition brief to fight four plan participants' argument that the plan's substantial investment in a fund containing only ConocoPhillips stock violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's diversification requirement. The committee shot back at that claim, writing that "ERISA does not prohibit offering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS