FCC Orders Carrier To Repay AT&T, Verizon For Juicing Traffic

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has ordered a local phone carrier to repay millions of dollars it charged AT&T and Verizon for directing callers to highly trafficked conference calling services. In an order issued Wednesday, the FCC found that local carrier Wide Voice LLC, collaborated with other local carriers to skirt commission rules against charging interexchange carriers hefty fees for routing phone calls through high-traffic services, a practice commonly known as access stimulation or arbitrage. "Wide Voice attempted to evade the commission's access stimulation rules through an artifice that is fundamentally at odds with ... routing efficiency and cost-avoidance principles," the order...

