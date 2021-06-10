JBS Says It Paid $11M Ransom To Cybercriminals

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Meat supplier giant JBS has said it paid a ransom worth $11 million in response to a cyberattack that disrupted its operations at plants across the U.S., days after Colonial Pipeline Co. revealed that it paid cybercriminals $4.4 million during its own ransomware attack. In a statement released late Wednesday, JBS' U.S. affiliate said that it paid the ransom in order to "mitigate any unforeseen issues related to the attack and ensure no data was exfiltrated" after consulting with its internal IT team and third-party cybersecurity experts. The "the vast majority of the company's facilities were operational" at the time of the payment, the statement...

