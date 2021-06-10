Claims Court Says DLA Could Remove Co. From Vendor List

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge ruled Thursday that the Defense Logistics Agency had reasonably excluded an electrical component maker from its list of qualified vendors after concerns the agency discovered during an audit. The DLA had properly followed procedure when it removed LAX Electronics Inc., which does business as Automatic Connector, from a list of qualified military suppliers, and had not ignored Automatic's proposed corrective actions, but had instead reasonably determined that they would not be effective, Judge Eric G. Bruggink said. "We find that DLA's decision was informed," the judge said. "It considered the relevant information, that information was...

