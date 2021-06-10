PG&E Beats Suit Over Worker's Rare Fungal Infection

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing Pacific Gas & Electric Co. of causing a worker's rare fungal infection, saying the trial court did not err by finding that the worker's expert offered a speculative opinion as to how the worker contracted the infection. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the First District unanimously affirmed a summary judgment in favor of PG&E and Snelson Companies Inc. in a suit accusing them of failing to warn Bureau Veritas power utilities inspector Juan Perez about the risk of exposure to a soil fungus called Cocci while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS