Judge Throws Out No-Jail Deal For Corrupt Mayor's Aide

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The chief of staff to a former Massachusetts mayor convicted on corruption charges may have to face a jury of her own after a federal judge on Thursday rejected a plea agreement that would have spared her any prison time. Genoveva Andrade had reached a deal with the government for her role in helping former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia shake down marijuana shops for cash in exchange for a letter allowing them to open in the city. The plea agreement called for a time-served sentence and a $10,000 fine, but U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said during a hearing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS