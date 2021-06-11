Creditor Attys Tell 11th Circ. It Erred In 'Mail Vendor' Ruling

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An association of New York creditor attorneys told the Eleventh Circuit it failed to consider the First Amendment implications of a decision that allowed a wave of consumer litigation challenging debt collectors' use of outside mail vendors. In an amicus brief, the New York State Creditors Bar Association said the appeals panel should have avoided "an interpretation that leads to the constitutional validity of the [Fair Debt Collection Practices Act] being called into question." The organization filed the brief backing an en banc rehearing bid by Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc. Preferred Collection wants the appeals court to take another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS