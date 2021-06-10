Former Houston Controller Joins Jones Walker

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Jones Walker LLP got its Texas public finance practice up and running by adding a project finance pro with a quarter-century of experience to its ranks in Houston, the firm announced Thursday. Ronald Green joins the firm as a partner in its corporate practice group from Greenberg Traurig LLP and will work on the group's economic development and public finance team, the firm said. Green told Law360 on Thursday that he was drawn in by Jones Walker's presence in several states along the Gulf of Mexico, which he said are ripe with infrastructure investment opportunities, particularly in the energy space....

