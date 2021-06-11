Tenzer Arrieta Taps Ex-White & Case Atty As Litigation Lead

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 12:27 PM EDT) -- Miami-based boutique law firm Tenzer Arrieta PLLC has added to its growing team, bringing aboard a former White & Case LLP associate to lead its litigation practice group as a partner. Christopher Swift-Perez joined the young firm Thursday after nearly a decade handling corporate lawsuits in the litigation department at White & Case. The boutique's co-founders, Alejandro Arrieta and Ari Tenzer, are also alum of White & Case. "We are actively yet strategically looking for growth opportunities for our firm," Arrieta said in a statement. "In this new role as head of the litigation practice, Chris will help us expand our...

