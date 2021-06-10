UK Court Ends Appeals By Worker, Ex-Prince In Job, Tax Row

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A U.K. court on Thursday tossed appeals by a British woman and the former Middle Eastern prince she worked for in a protracted employment dispute involving unpaid taxes to HM Revenue & Customs. A panel of the England and Wales Court of Appeal denied both Tracy Robinson and her former employer, Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ability to continue pursuing their challenges against a series of rulings by Britain's Employment Tribunal and its appellate branch. Al Qasimi was a crown prince and deputy ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, part of the United Arab Emirates, until being stripped of his positions and...

