CryptoPunk NFT Sells For Record $11.7M In Sotheby's Auction

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A non-fungible token of digital artwork called a "CryptoPunk" sold for $11.7 million at auction, a record price for a piece from the CryptoPunk collection, art house Sotheby's said Thursday. CryptoPunk 7523 sold for $11.7 million at auction. (Image: Sotheby's) The piece, dubbed "CryptoPunk 7523," was bought by Shalom Meckenzie, the largest shareholder of fantasy sports and betting company DraftKings, Sotheby's said. The work, by studio Larva Labs, depicts a blue-green alien wearing a face mask. The sale is the biggest-ticket purchase in a Sotheby's collection titled "Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale," Sotheby's said Thursday. The auction house sold 28...

