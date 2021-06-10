Not A Good Day For Ice Cube's Robinhood Suit, Judge Hints

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge said Thursday that she's having a hard time seeing how Robinhood's use of Ice Cube's image and part of the chorus from the rapper's song "Check Yo Self" in a newsletter amounted to an implied endorsement of the financial product, saying she's leaning toward nixing Ice Cube's trademark infringement suit. During a remote hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said she saw the question of endorsement as the central one for her to ponder, and brushed aside arguments of First Amendment rights and a celebrity's right to control his or her image as secondary. The judge's comments...

