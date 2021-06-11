How Trade Dress Law Has Evolved During COVID

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- This past year has been a tremendously challenging time for the retail industry. Not only have consumers largely stayed home from stores and shifted further toward online shopping, but they also rapidly shifted their consumption habits, picking up items geared toward making their time at home more comfortable. This confluence of events has driven retailers to stock up not only on hand sanitizer and masks, but also sweatpants and puzzles. As an increasing percentage of Americans are being vaccinated, however, retailers once again need to shift strategies and try to boost their products' shelf appeal as consumers return to browsing store...

