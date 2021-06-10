MoneyGram Fraud Case Dismissed Post-Compliance Revamp

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania district court judge dismissed anti-money laundering charges against MoneyGram International Inc. on Thursday, marking the end of an eight-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The dismissal, signed by Judge Christopher Conner, ends a saga that began with a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ and included a 2018 extension, the use of two independent monitors, and the company's forfeiture of at least $225 million. Independent monitor John Carey, a senior managing director with consulting firm Treliant, gave the revamped compliance program the green light in April, after which prosecutors on May 17 requested the dismissal of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS