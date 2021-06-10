City Of Long Beach Accused Of 'White Supremacist' Culture

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A group of current and former Black employees of the city of Long Beach have hit the municipality with a proposed class action in California state court, accusing the city of fostering a "white supremacist" work culture that suppresses Black workers' pay and career advancement. In a 35-page complaint Wednesday, five current and former employees claim the city, which employs roughly 6,000 workers in Southern California, has a systemic practice of underpaying and under-promoting Black employees. "Fueling these disparities is the city's pattern or practice of anti-Black culture, allowing anti-Black repeat harassers to terrorize Black employees unabated, permitting city leaders to...

