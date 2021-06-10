2 Israeli Traders Charged In Global Insider Trading Ring

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A pair of Israeli citizens accused by regulators last year of making millions of dollars through a global insider trading ring have been criminally charged in New York federal court, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Prosecutors allege that between 2013 and 2017, Tomer Feingold and Dov Malnik received material nonpublic information about mergers and potential acquisitions related to a handful of public companies in the health care and biotechnology industry, knowing full well that the information came from company insiders who were being compensated with profits from the scheme. "Feingold and Malnik used the [material nonpublic information] that they received...

