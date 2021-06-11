Tivity Health Investors Seek Approval Of $7.5M Settlement

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Investors in Tivity Health Inc. have asked a federal judge in Nashville to approve a $7.5 million settlement deal that would end claims that the health improvement company concealed that one of its most important customers, United Healthcare Inc., was developing a program that would compete with one of Tivity's flagship offerings. In a brief filed Thursday, lead plaintiff the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System asked U.S. District Judge Chief Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. for an initial nod on the multimillion dollar deal, noting that the agreement was struck as the matter was "only weeks from trial." "Given the...

