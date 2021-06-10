Feds Tell 1st Circ. Not To Wipe ICE Courthouse Arrest Ruling

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit should stand by its decision to wipe a lower court ruling that blocked federal immigration authorities from making arrests in and around Massachusetts courthouses, despite the Biden administration's order curbing many such arrests, the federal government argued Thursday. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's April withdrawal of a 2018 directive that encouraged such arrests did not moot the case from two Boston area district attorneys, the state's public defenders and an immigrant advocacy group because, as the plaintiff's acknowledge, the withdrawal didn't bar every courthouse arrest they challenged, the federal government said. "Because the district court's relief swept more...

