Auto Parts Co. Rips Subpoena OK Ahead Of High Court Ruling

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- ZF Automotive U.S. Inc. has slammed a Michigan federal judge's recommendation to keep subpoenas issued against the company and two of its associated parties, arguing the judge ignored and downplayed "problematic issues" in a Hong Kong electronics manufacturer's information request. The Michigan-based auto parts supplier claims Luxshare Ltd.'s discovery application should have been paused pending outcome of Servotronics Inc. v. Rolls Royce PLC et al., in which the U.S. Supreme Court is grappling with a circuit split over whether private tribunals qualify for discovery under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code. ZF U.S. wrote in its Thursday objection to U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony P. Patti's...

