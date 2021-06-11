Credit Suisse Says Banker Knew Risks Of Working In Romania

Law360, London (June 11, 2021, 4:32 PM BST) -- A former banker suing Credit Suisse for £60.3 million ($85.2 million) for failing to protect him when he was convicted in Romania while working on the privatization of state assets was an expert on the country's political and economic climate, the lender's lawyer said at a trial on Friday. A lawyer for Credit Suisse has said that Vadim Benyatov had developed a high level of expertise on Romania before he was arrested on espionage charges. (iStock) Paul Goulding, representing Credit Suisse, said that Vadim Benyatov, who was the bank's head of European emerging markets in London, had developed a high level of...

