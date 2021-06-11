Skadden, Kirkland Steer $3.2B Sports E-Retailer's SPAC Deal

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- Germany's Signa Sports United, an e-commerce platform for sports equipment and apparel, will go public at a $3.2 billion enterprise value by merging with a private equity-backed special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Friday, in a deal built by Skadden and Kirkland. The transaction sees Signa Sports United, as well as WiggleCRC Group, combining with Yucaipa Acquisition Corp., with the resulting entity retaining the Signa Sports name and trade on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement. Signa Sports is an online retailer for equipment in areas like biking, tennis, outdoor and team sports, with brands such as...

