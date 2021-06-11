'Onion Ring' Snack Maker Hit For Failure To Use Real Onions

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The maker of TGI Fridays branded onion rings snacks has been hit in Illinois federal court with accusations that the company unlawfully misleads consumers into thinking its product contains real onions instead of just cornmeal, powder and flavoring. Lead plaintiff Daniel Hiltz claimed Thursday that Inventure Foods Inc. violated Illinois' consumer fraud laws by labeling its baked onion ring snacks to make consumers believe the product contains real onions even though the rings are made primarily of fried cornmeal, onion powder and seasoning. By calling its product "onion snacks," Inventure gives consumers an unlawfully false impression that the food contains onions...

