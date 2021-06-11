3rd Circ. Blasts 'Unlawyerly' Conduct In Farmer's Enviro Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An Erie County, Pennsylvania, farmer whose former attorney frustrated a federal court with late and overlong filings won't get a second chance to defend himself for filling in protected wetlands, after the Third Circuit on Friday upheld the tossing of his ex-lawyer's brief. Robert Brace's former counsel had repeatedly missed deadlines, despite being granted extensions, and had been warned against overlong filings, including extraneous materials. So the district judge did not abuse her discretion when she finally had enough and struck his brief opposing summary judgment and found in the government's favor, a three-judge panel found. "Brace's lawyer's misdeeds started small,...

