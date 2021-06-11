Calif. Asks 9th Circ. To Stay Assault Weapon Ban Injunction

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to freeze a district court's decision to block the Golden State's assault weapons ban while it appeals the decision, arguing that, without a stay, dangerous guns will be rushed into the state. Bonta said that U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez's decision earlier this month to enjoin key portions of the Assault Weapons Control Act was "deeply flawed" and that the state is likely to succeed on appeal. "The case for a stay pending appeal here is especially compelling: If the State's long-standing restrictions on assault weapons are enjoined —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS