Former MPAA GC Reaches Plea Deal In Sex Abuse Case

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A former general counsel for the Motion Picture Association of America has reached a plea deal with prosecutors after he was charged two years ago with sexual abuse and blackmail for alleged threats to expose a woman he met on a dating site unless she had sex with him. Court documents file Tuesday said that Judge Marisa Demeo granted a motion to convert Steven Fabrizio's preliminary hearing scheduled for next month to a plea hearing after Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Taylor requested the change. "Grounds for this motion are that the parties have reached a disposition in this case and jointly...

