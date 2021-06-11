Fla. Men Defend Claims To Property In Alleged Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Two Miami-based associates of the former owners of Ukraine's PrivatBank are urging a federal judge not to nix their claims to a 31-story Kentucky skyscraper being targeted by U.S. prosecutors for its alleged connection to a money laundering scheme. Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber told the court on Thursday that the U.S. has known about their interests in the property known as PNC Plaza, located in downtown Louisville, since the matter was first filed nearly a year ago. In its complaint, the government noted that the interests of Korf and Laber "may be adversely affected by these proceedings." Moreover, prosecutors seek...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS