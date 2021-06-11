Uranium Mine Developer Tells DC Circ. To Nix Tribe's Appeal

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A uranium mine developer urged the D.C. Circuit to shut down the Oglala Sioux Tribe's fight to get its project's license revoked, arguing that the tribe had ample opportunity to weigh in on cultural resource considerations during the review process but chose not to meaningfully participate. On Thursday, Azarga Uranium Corp. unit Powertech (USA) Inc. doubled down on the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's position that the agency complied with the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act when it approved the license for a South Dakota uranium mine. The company argued — contrary to the tribe's claim that the...

