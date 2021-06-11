Skadden-Led Chinese Recruiting Co. Tops Trio Raising $1.4B

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Chinese job recruitment platform creator Kanzhun Ltd., advised by Skadden, led a trio of operating companies that debuted on the stock exchanges Friday, raising a combined $1.41 billion through their initial public offerings. Khanzhun, maker of the chat-focused recruitment app BOSS Zhipin, raised $912 million through an offering guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. The Beijing-based company offered 48 million shares at $19 each, on the high end of the $17 to $19 a share range put forward June 7. Proceeds could increase to more than $1 billion if the underwriters...

