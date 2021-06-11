9th Circ. Pushes Back Against Journalists' AB 5 Challenge

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday seemed reluctant to accept an argument by a pair of freelance journalist organizations to revive a bid for an injunction over California's Assembly Bill 5, pushing back against the groups' claim during oral arguments that the worker classification law restricts speech. During a virtual hearing, the three-judge panel expressed skepticism over claims by counsel for the American Society of Journalists and Authors Inc. and the National Press Photographers Association that A.B. 5 places burdens on the content of speech, saying that restricting content "has nothing to do with" the law's requirements. "It's not going to turn...

