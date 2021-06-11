Texas Justices Rule Cashed Checks Don't Kill Royalties Fight

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A split Texas Supreme Court determined Friday that an Eagle Ford Shale landowner's cashing of royalty checks didn't mean she endorsed the pooling of her oil and gas lease because it wasn't the kind of "express, written consent" outlined in her lease. In a 5-4 decision, the state's high court rejected BPX Operating Co.'s attempt to overturn the Fourth Court of Appeals' holding that La Salle County mineral owner Margaret Ann Strickhausen never ratified the pooling even though she collected more than $700,000 in royalty payments. The majority held that BPX failed to prove Strickhausen intended to authorize the pooling, especially considering that...

