NJ Attorney Beats Malpractice Suit Over Handling Of Will

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has declined to revive a legal malpractice suit against a Garden State attorney that a son filed over the handling of his father's will. In a ruling Friday, the three-judge appellate panel upheld the dismissal of the malpractice suit against Gary Feitlin because the son, David Schindel, failed to name the attorney in earlier probate litigation. Additionally, Schindel raised the "exact same contentions" in his malpractice claim as he did in the probate case, the appellate panel wrote, and "it is indisputable that the two distinct claims ... arise from interrelated facts." Robert W. McAndrew,...

