DOJ Shouldn't Get To Pick Filter Review Team, 11th Circ. Told

Law360, Miami (July 1, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a group of companies allegedly connected to a multibillion-dollar Ukrainian money laundering scheme told the Eleventh Circuit Thursday that the government should not be able to appoint a filter team of prosecutors to review privileged attorney-client communications seized during a search of their offices. Howard Srebnick, who argued on behalf of Optima Ventures LLC and related companies, told an Eleventh Circuit panel that the tens of thousands of pages of communications between his clients and their attorneys should not be viewed by any prosecutors, even if they are not on the case prosecution team. He said the government...

