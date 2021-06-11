Texas Justices Will Review iPic's Antitrust Suit Against AMC

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether circumstantial evidence of an alleged conspiracy between AMC and Regal Entertainment Group to crush an emerging boutique theater chain is enough to keep alive an antitrust lawsuit lodged against the industry giants. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. asked the state's high court in a February 2020 petition to overturn a First Court of Appeals in Houston decision reviving Florida-based movie theater chain iPic-Gold Class Entertainment LLC's claims against it, arguing the intermediate appellate court ignored federal precedent dictating how much weight to give certain pieces of evidence when deciding if an issue of...

