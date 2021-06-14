Glenmark, Teva In No Rush For January 2022 Criminal Trial

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Glenmark and Teva want a Pennsylvania federal judge to reject the U.S. Department of Justice's proposed January 2022 trial date for criminal price-fixing charges against the generic drugmakers, arguing there's "no reason to rush" the complicated case. The court should hold off on scheduling the trial at least until it's decided other issues, especially Glenmark's forthcoming bid to sever itself in favor of separate cases, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals said in their filing, which noted that they'd opposed a past DOJ Antitrust Division proposed schedule as similarly "unrealistic and impracticable." "The Antitrust Division's new proposed trial date of January...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS