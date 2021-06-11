Texas Justices To Hear Challenge To Permit Review Ruling

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear arguments from the state's environmental agency that an appeals court wrongly vacated findings that supported its decision on a wastewater permit for a coal mine. The justices will consider the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's argument that an intermediate appeals court handled administrative procedure incorrectly when reviewing a permit for a coal mine in Eagle Pass, Texas, that had been challenged by the city and Maverick County. The TCEQ said in a petition for review that after the appeals court held the permit application incorrectly excluded a key contractor, it refused to consider whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS