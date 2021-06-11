Texas Justices Will Hear Chemical Plant Construction Row

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court will hear a construction dispute in which James Construction Group LLC is fighting to overturn a $1.1 million damages award, arguing the lower courts that affirmed the award failed to apply the plain language of a contract that barred Westlake Chemical Corp. from bringing the claims. The state's high court granted the petition for review filed by James Construction and its parent company, Primoris Services Corp., on Friday, but hadn't yet set a date for oral arguments. Westlake sued the Houston construction company in 2014, alleging it had breached a contract to build a Louisiana chlor-alkali plant through lax...

