WTO Ends Trump's Case Over China's Patent Rules

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization quietly ended its investigation into China over its patent licensing rules on Friday, two years after the Trump administration put the case on ice in lieu of intellectual property negotiations with Beijing. In a notice filed Friday, the WTO dropped the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's case against Beijing, a procedural move that followed the office's request to suspend the case last June. In January, the office struck the tentative, so-called Phase One deal with China that featured commitments to strengthen protections on U.S. intellectual property, including patents. It was the USTR's second time pausing the...

