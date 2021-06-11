2nd Circ. Rejects FTC Antitrust Case Against 1-800 Contacts

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday overturned a decision by the Federal Trade Commission that 1-800 Contacts violated antitrust law by aggressively enforcing its trademarks against online competitors, calling such a claim "antithetical to the procompetitive goals of trademark policy." The Second Circuit on Friday overturned an FTC decision that found 1-800 Contacts violated antitrust law. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The watchdog agency accused the contact lens retailer of squashing competition with legal settlements that barred rivals from buying certain keywords for search engine advertising, but the appeals court said the commission had overstepped its bounds. "While trademark agreements limit competitors from competing...

