Brand Battles: Miracle-Gro Aims To Weed Out 'Gromeo' TM

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the company behind Miracle-Gro wants to mow down a Silicon Valley startup's application for a "Gromeo" brand of self-watering planter — plus, three other new cases you need to know. O Gromeo, Gromeo, Wherefore Art Thou Gromeo? Lawn care giant Scotts Miracle-Gro went to the board June 9 through its subsidiary OMS Investments Inc. to block San Francisco-based Habit Horticulture LLC's application to register "Gromeo" as a trademark for self-watering planters for flowers and plants. Habit Horticulture, which designs "living walls" made of plants, filed the application...

