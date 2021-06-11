Washington U. Workers Push For Cert. Of 27K ERISA Class

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Roughly 27,000 current and former employees of Washington University in St. Louis asked a Missouri federal judge to ignore the school's objections to their class certification bid in an ERISA suit over retirement plan fees and investments. In a reply brief filed Thursday in support of their class certification bid, the workers claimed they'd provided "ample evidence" that they meet each requirement of Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which governs eligibility for class certification. The university has argued that the individuals who seek to represent the worker population wouldn't make good class representatives and that their bid to...

