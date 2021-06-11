AT&T Pushes Back Against Parts Of Biden Broadband Plan

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Communications giant AT&T is pushing back on elements of the Biden administration's infrastructure proposals, particularly a plan to partner with local governments, asserting support for municipalities could become politicized and broadband affordability hasn't reached a crisis level. In a Friday blog post, AT&T policy executive Joan Marsh wrote that major internet service providers' low-income broadband offerings have been overlooked as the White House hammers out a plan to invest billions in getting more Americans online. "Contrary to claims that U.S. broadband prices are too high, the data demonstrate that U.S. broadband prices are comparable with those charged abroad and by municipal networks," Marsh wrote....

