Calif. Appeals Court OKs $9.2M Atty Award In Real Estate Spat

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has affirmed a $9.2 million fee award in a decade-old real estate dispute over a San Francisco apartment complex loan, ruling the trial court was correct to award prevailing-party fees to defendant lenders in litigation brought by a borrower. The three-judge First Appellate District panel on Thursday also reversed an approximately $300,000 statutory costs award. Investment company CP III Rincon Towers Inc. and various mortgage and banking outfits that prevailed in the suit brought by developer Rincon EV Realty LLC, which had looked to block a foreclosure on its property, waited too long to lodge those costs...

