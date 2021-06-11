EDTX Jury Clears LED Maker And Axes Patents

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury on Friday found that LED maker Absen Inc. did not infringe a Texas lighting manufacturer's patents for modular light-emitting diode technology, while striking down parts of the patents as well. Following a four-day trial, the jury found that Absen and its Chinese counterpart did not make display panels that infringed the asserted claims in three of Ultravision Technologies LLC's patents, which were also deemed invalid. In late May, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap had overruled Absen's objections to a magistrate judge's recommendation not to invalidate the patents for improper inventorship, agreeing that there was nothing...

