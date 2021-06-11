Tenn. Appeals Court Won't Halt Endo's $2.4B Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appellate court on Friday refused to stay lower court proceedings, including a trial set for July 26, that will determine whether Endo Pharmaceuticals should pay $2.4 billion in damages after being found liable by default in an opioid case. The Court of Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville also told Endo to explain why its appeal of the default judgment shouldn't be tossed as premature, and said Endo's motion to stay was not in compliance with the Tennessee Rules of Appellate Procedure. "Specifically, the motion is not accompanied by a copy of the motion to stay filed in the trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS