Giuliani Ally Takes Search Warrant Challenge To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., lawyer Victoria Toensing said Friday that she's appealing a New York federal judge's rejection of a challenge she and Rudy Giuliani filed over search warrants that allowed federal investigators to seize their devices for a probe into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine. Toensing will ask the Second Circuit to review U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken's May 28 refusal to scrutinize the legitimacy of the search warrants before appointing a special master to conduct a privilege review of devices seized by the FBI during April 28 raids of her home and Giuliani's. The raids marked an escalation of the federal...

