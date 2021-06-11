Justices Urged To Nix 'Devastating' IPR Rulings In $44M Case

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Ultratec has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a series of 2019 Federal Circuit orders summarily affirming Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidated eight of its closed-caption patents, saying the decisions imperil a $44 million jury verdict it won against rival CaptionCall. In a June 4 petition for certiorari docketed Tuesday, Ultratec Inc. urged the high court to weigh in on an issue it left undecided in its 2018 decision in Oil States Energy Services v. Greene's Energy Group, which held that inter partes reviews under the America Invents Act are constitutional. Ultratec said the high court should...

