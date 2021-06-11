Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Urged To Nix 'Devastating' IPR Rulings In $44M Case

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Ultratec has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a series of 2019 Federal Circuit orders summarily affirming Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidated eight of its closed-caption patents, saying the decisions imperil a $44 million jury verdict it won against rival CaptionCall.

In a June 4 petition for certiorari docketed Tuesday, Ultratec Inc. urged the high court to weigh in on an issue it left undecided in its 2018 decision in Oil States Energy Services v. Greene's Energy Group, which held that inter partes reviews under the America Invents Act are constitutional. Ultratec said the high court should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!