Quest Diagnostics Escapes Amazon Temp Worker's Pot Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Quest Diagnostics doesn't have to face a lawsuit brought by a temporary Amazon employee who was not hired for a permanent position after failing a drug test, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Friday, saying Quest had no duty to report his medical marijuana license to his employer. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno fully granted Quest's motion to dismiss Nathan Miller's claims of negligence and civil conspiracy against it, while denying a partial motion to dismiss filed by Amazon. Judge Robreno said it is unreasonable to impose a duty on an independent drug testing company to report that an employee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS