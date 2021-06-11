Biden DOT Eyes Stiff Car Safety Rules And Worker Protections

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation rolled out a regulatory agenda Friday focused on improving vehicle and road safety standards, protecting flight crews and tackling climate change as President Joe Biden also seeks to build momentum for his ambitious infrastructure investment plan. The White House unveiled the president's spring regulatory agenda Friday with the DOT laying out a to-do list that includes proposed rules governing new transportation technologies, such as autonomous or self-driving vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, as well as enhanced vehicle and highway safety standards. "Safety is the department's north star, and making our roads safer for all...

